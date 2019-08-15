JET LI ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY: Jet Li is no longer grounded, but taking off again, health-wise.

Netizens were shocked last year when a photo of a frail-looking Li, visiting a temple in Tibet, surfaced.

The gongfu star was diagnosed in 2010 with hyperthyroidism, whose symptoms include muscle weakness and sleeping problems. In 2017, Li revealed that even though he was taking medication, the condition “kept coming back”.

Fans now can breathe easier after two photos popped up recently that show Li, who stars in the upcoming Disney live-action reboot of Mulan, in better health.

One photo, taken with a fan, showed Li, 56, in a good mood as he smiled broadly for the camera.

The South China Morning Post reported that netizens, who were caught by surprise over his health turnaround, said it was wonderful to see him radiant and youthful again.

Another photo was taken with Mr Jack Ma (far left), executive chairman of the Alibaba Group, at a fund-raising event for the Jack Ma Foundation.