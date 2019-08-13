CALENDAR BOY: Mark this date on your calendar - Sept 13.

That is when Japanese heart-throb Ryusei Yokohama will be releasing his 2020 calendar, according to his official website.

The 22-year-old is already looking forward to next year, eager to build on what he has achieved so far.

He was ranked by industry tracker Oricon as Japan's most popular male artist in the first half of this year.

One indication of that came from the high demand for his second photo book, Ryurei, which went on sale in March.

Filled with pictures of his exploration of Hong Kong, it has since been reprinted seven times.

Yokohama's popularity soared after he starred in this year's hit drama, A Story To Read When You First Fall In Love, reported 38jiejie portal.

Fans of the dishy star have since bumped up his Instagram following to more than one million, a big leap from 170,000 in January.