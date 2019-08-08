CELESTIAL SUPPORT: You know you have arrived in the Hong Kong entertainment scene when you can get God of Songs Jacky Cheung to help you kick off an 18-concert series.

On Monday, Joey Yung got a ringing endorsement from Cheung (both above) who popped up on stage at the Hong Kong Coliseum to sing a duet of his song So Close Yet So Far.

Yung, 39, who posted a photo online, revealed that she had met him in a gym and asked if he could lend some stellar support.

Cheung told the crowd he is not someone to dish out compliments, but “I think Joey is humble, hardworking and self-reflective”.