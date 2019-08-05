UNIQ'S WANG YIBO TELLS FANS TO CALL IT QUITS: You get hold of a celebrity's phone number. You call, perhaps not expecting him to answer, or thinking that an assistant will very likely respond on his behalf.

But Wang Yibo, 21, part of South Korean-Chinese boyband Uniq, was on the line when fans - who reportedly paid money to hackers who got hold of his number - called.

According to 38jiejie.com, a fan, shocked that Wang picked up, became speechless and hurriedly terminated the call. But the singer called back and politely told the fan not to call him again. He also asked the fan to tell others not to bother him. Other fans posted that they also got through to Wang, praising him for his humility and willingness to interact with fans even when he knew his number had been hacked and sold. But Wang soon got tired of the incessant calls and posted an appeal on Weibo.

"Don't call my number anymore. Also, don't buy my number anymore. This has seriously affected my lifestyle. Don't waste this money. I will change my number tomorrow," he wrote.

Wang added that he needs his privacy, even if it is a chore to get a new number, tell loved ones about it and update transaction arrangements linked to his phone number.

He also posted screenshots of his phone, indicating 194 missed calls from unknown numbers.

His agency is threatening to take action, saying it has a record of these numbers which may be turned over to the authorities. Another Chinese celebrity, actor-singer Xiao Zhan, 27, who co-stars with Wang in popular Web series The Untamed, was also reportedly a victim of fans who managed to cancel his flight booking without his knowledge.

He was forced to wait at the airport for another flight, giving these fans a chance to get close to him and "help" him make a new booking.