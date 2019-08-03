HONG KONG ACTORS FACE OFF: Who is more handsome? That is the question posed by actor Francis Ng (above, right) as he posted a photo of himself with actor Louis Koo (above, left) on Weibo. Koo, 48, was seen hugging Ng, 57, by the neck as the latter winked in the photo.

Koo is president of the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild.

The two Hong Kong actors will be appearing together in the movie, Line Walker 2: Invisible Spy, which will open in Singapore next Thursday. The movie also stars Nick Cheung and Joe Ma.

Invisible Spy is a reboot sequel to the 2016 movie Line Walker, which starred Koo, Ng and Cheung.

Koo has been appearing in several Hong Kong movies in recent months, including The White Storm 2: Drug Lords, Chasing The Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch and P Storm.

Ng will be appearing in another new movie, Remain Silent, later this month.