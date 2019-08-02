CAPTAIN MARVEL GETS CUTE: Actress Brie Larson posted adorable childhood photos of herself earlier in the week on Instagram. The photos, which seem to be taken in 1999 according to their timestamp, feature a young, blonde Larson, who will turn 30 in October.

Both the pictures show her in blue - in one, she pretends to be bitten by a dinosaur hand puppet; in the other, she is in the backseat of a car, raising a V-sign at the camera.

Fellow actress Natalie Portman complimented Larson on having the ''same smile'' while other netizens fawned over how cute Larson was as a child.