POWER OF MUSIC: K-pop boy band BTS have been working with the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) on a campaign against violence towards children and teenagers around the world.

Launched in November 2017, it encourages fans and supporters to post positive photos with the hashtag #BTSLoveMyself on social media.

BTS released a Love Myself global campaign video on YouTube on Tuesday, which has since racked up more than 8 million views.