BOY, IS THIS SINGER IN TROUBLE: Steven Cheung, one-half of Hong Kong musical duo Boyz, had a career-uplifting concert to look forward to.

Boyz were slated to take over a performance slot at the Hong Kong Coliseum that was vacated by Andy Hui after he was caught kissing TVB actress Jacqueline Wong in April.

The September concert would mark the duo's first show at the Coliseum, which is where all the big names play.

Now, Cheung, 34, is in woman trouble himself. He recently posted that he is getting married to a fan, model Au Man-man, and shared a photo (above) of them celebrating their baby's 100 days.

This caught netizens by surprise, as he had always been linked to long-time girlfriend April Leung.

Leung was also shocked, posting: "May I know what's going on?" She added: "What about me? Don't you think you have something to say to me?"

She lashed out at Cheung over the absence of any communication from him to clarify matters and noted that "all your clothes are still at my place". She added that he owes her money.

HK01 portal reported that three other women have since told the media that they were also in relationships with Cheung, who previously confessed that he had a sex addiction.

The backlash has now led to the axing of the Coliseum concert.

A devastated Kenny Kwan, the other Boyz member, said: "I've been wanting this for more than 10 years. This was my wish and dream."