DOING EVERYTHING WRONG IN A HANDICAPPED PARKING SPACE: Maybe the couple have eyes only for each other.

Or maybe they think they are exempt from the usual rules as they are rich and famous, as some angry netizens have commented.

The indignant storm started online after beauty maven Kylie Jenner, 21, posted a photo on Sunday of her and her beau, rapper Travis Scott, 28, cosying up to each other outside a parked car.

It would have been a lovely moment, if not for the fact that the car was parked in a space reserved for the handicapped, reported Daily Mail.

That drove one netizen to post sarcastically: "Parking in a spot (for the handicapped). Real classy."

Another netizen wrote: "The celebrity sense of entitlement does not allow you to park (anywhere). And then you have the audacity to take a photo in the spot."

Maybe Jenner and Scott should just take an Uber ride the next time to avoid any parking controversy.