HYUNA'S HIGH JINKS CAUSE ONLINE OUTCRY: HyunA (centre) should have been arrested, some netizens feel.

They were upset over her choice of outfit when the South Korean singer performed at a music festival in Seoul on Sunday.

She wore a pink bra top and shorts, which led some netizens to describe her provocative behaviour as "cheap".

"Aren't her shorts too short?" one netizen posted, while another noted that HyunA, 27, probably did not visit the gym since her body did not look toned on stage.

Many slammed the singer as an attention-seeker who did not care that her skimpy clothing would be too racy for the kids in the audience.

While all this talk is not flattering to her, astute observers also think that any publicity is still good publicity and that her agency, P-Nation, which is owned by Psy, could have advised her to take the tantalising route.