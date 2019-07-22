SINGER 'NOT SHOWING OFF' FIVE MAIDS FOR FIVE KIDS: Malaysian actress Zizie Ezette is not getting high-fives from some fans.

They feel she is showing off after she posted a photograph of an outing in Genting Highlands, Malaysia, with her five children and five maids. Each maid looks after a child.

"I'm not showing off or being arrogant, I wanted to share my life with my followers," Zizie, 40, told Harian Metro newspaper. Her kids range in age from four months to three years.

Other celebrity parents have been lambasted for sharing pictures of their kids without their approval. But Zizie said: "I don't think there's an issue here. When I read their (the Instagram followers') comments, I found many to be supportive."

She described her habit of posting photographs as a secure backup in case her mobile phone is lost or damaged.