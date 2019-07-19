MEET YOUR OLD SELF: Many celebrities are having fun using FaceApp, where they can put their selfies or wefies through an “old age” filter to see how they would look like 50 years on.

The Jonas Brothers posted the transformation, captioning it: “When you take a trip to the Year 3000.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay sprinkled a dose of humour on the result, saying: “Me doing a demo on #MasterChef Season 50.”

Country superstar Carrie Underwood joined in the fun too, subjecting a wefie of her with husband Mike Fischer to the viral challenge.

In Singapore, actress Cynthia Koh was pleased with the future projection of her looks. “Wow, I don’t mind looking like this when I’m old. Still chio (sexy) leh,” she posted.

Actor Andie Chen was happy too with his future self, captioning that he would remain his wife Kate Pang’s “toy boy”.