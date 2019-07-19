On social media

Andie Chen
Andie ChenPHOTO: ANDICHEN/INSTAGRAM
Cynthia Koh
Cynthia KohCYNTHIAKOH27/INSTAGRAM
Published
1 hour ago

MEET YOUR OLD SELF: Many celebrities are having fun using FaceApp, where they can put their selfies or wefies through an “old age” filter to see how they would look like 50 years on.

The Jonas Brothers posted the transformation, captioning it: “When you take a trip to the Year 3000.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay sprinkled a dose of humour on the result, saying: “Me doing a demo on #MasterChef Season 50.”

Country superstar Carrie Underwood joined in the fun too, subjecting a wefie of her with husband Mike Fischer to the viral challenge.

In Singapore, actress Cynthia Koh was pleased with the future projection of her looks. “Wow, I don’t mind looking like this when I’m old. Still chio (sexy) leh,” she posted.

Actor Andie Chen was happy too with his future self, captioning that he would remain his wife Kate Pang’s “toy boy”.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 19, 2019, with the headline 'On social media'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content