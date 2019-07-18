LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER: Ella Yam is following in her mother's footsteps down the fashion runway. The only child of Hong Kong actor Simon Yam and his Chinese supermodel wife Qi Qi has enchanted Chinese netizens with her photo shoots for Vogue Taiwan and Cosmopolitan Hong Kong.

Even Qi Qi has given 1.8m-tall Ella, 14, a thumbs up, posting: "The girl who dislikes dressing up and having her photographs taken has finally tried something she's unfamiliar with. Well done, Ella."

But it is uncertain if Ella will be given clearance by her father to take off from the fashion runway. He has been quoted as saying before that he is not keen on her pursuing a career in show business. The actor, who is devoted to his wife, could be overruled by Qi Qi though - mother and daughter appeared together on the April cover of Vogue Hong Kong.