LIFE GOES ON AFTER DIVORCE: At first, many netizens were on South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo's side. They felt that actor Song Joong-ki, 33, had sprung a nasty surprise on her, with his announcement on June 26 that he is divorcing her while she was in Thailand. The two stars of 2016 drama Descendants Of The Sun married in 2017.

The actress, 37, appeared in China one week after the break-up news at an event for a Korean cosmetics firm. Over the weekend, she was in Monaco, where she hobnobbed with celebrities like Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova (both above) and actress Natalie Portman at a Chaumet jewellery exhibition.

The latest public sighting has not gone down well with some netizens, who said they were uncomfortable seeing her enjoy herself so soon after a life-changing divorce. But her supporters are fending off the negative talk. "Show the world that you are dignified, elegant, classy and beautiful," one posted.