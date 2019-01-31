For many men entering middle age, a bulging tummy and receding hairline are among their biggest concerns. But Hong Kong actor Frankie Lam, 51, shows no signs of those. He is beefing up his body for a TV series and his wife, actress Kenix Kwok (both above left), 49, is so enamoured of his physique that she shared a topless photo of him (above right) on Weibo.

Writing in Chinese that Lam has been working out for at least two hours a day in the past two months, she adds that she admires his perseverance. Lam thanked his wife for her public praise, replying: "One has to respect himself first if he wants others to respect him. I have always respected my profession, so I will work hard to train myself and do my best."

They became a couple after acting in the 1995 TVB serial Down Memory Lane and married in 2004. They have a daughter, aged nine.