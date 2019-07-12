A WOMAN'S DREAM PROJECT: Jason Bourne, watch out.

Jessica Chastain has fired a warning shot, putting up an Instagram video of her dream project finally taking off. Work has started on 355, her spy thriller that is helmed by women. The video shows Chastain and co-stars Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing discussing the project and training to get action-fit. Fan (right) is also seen taking jabs with boxing gloves.

''Principal photography for @355movie has officially commenced! #High5for355,'' Chastain wrote in a caption for the video released early this week.

She had previously said she ''loves the Bourne movies, Mission: Impossible films and wondered why, except for Charlie's Angels, there hadn't been a true female ensemble action-thriller spy film''.

''That got my wheels going, along with the idea of casting actresses from all over the world to truly make it an international project.''