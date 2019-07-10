JLO COMFORTED BY PARTNER AFTER BLUNDER: Jennifer Lopez can now say she gives her "blood, sweat and tears" to please the audience.

On Monday, the 49-year-old singer posted a YouTube video that tracks a screw-up on stage in Las Vegas last month.

She was cut on the forehead after she hit a microphone while dancing and got the choreography wrong.

While the video does not show the moment of impact, she is heard saying: "I just looked to the side at the wrong time."

"I was bleeding - (blood) coming down my face," she told fiance Alex Rodriguez.

But he managed to soothe her, saying: "You showed why you're a champion. You were down and you still came back up and had the best show."