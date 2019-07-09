HAIRY PLEA: Please return my wig.

That is the call by rapper Cardi B after she ripped her wig off and threw it into the crowd at a performance in London last Friday.

The Grammy-winning musician was headlining the Wireless Festival in London's Finsbury Park.

However, she seems to have regretted tearing her hair out after the show, as she posted a video of the incident on her Instagram account last Saturday, writing: ''I GOT CARRIED AWAY...I want my wig back. Dm (direct message) me.''

Several celebrities reacted to her post. Fellow rapper Snoop Dogg commented: ''I'm done. U may have pulled off. The greatest move in hip-hop.''

American singer Taraji P. Henson was probably surprised by the saga, as she wrote: ''It be like that sometimes huh man.

'' Meanwhile, British singer Ray BLK said what was probably on everyone's mind when she wrote: ''Too late it's already on eBay sis.''

Reports said there was indeed a bid on eBay for the alleged wig, although no one could confirm if it was the one thrown by Cardi B last Friday. She has also not disclosed whether she has recovered the hairpiece which caused her to have a bad hair day.