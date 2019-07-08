BEAUTIFULLY HEARTBROKEN: Song Hye-kyo’s heart is in her work. Barely a week after actor Song Joong-ki, 33, announced he was seeking a divorce from the actress, she turned up in China at a promotional event over the weekend for her sponsor – cosmetics brand Sulwhasoo.

Gushing over a photograph posted by Harper’s Bazaar Hong Kong, netizens said Hye-kyo, 37, looked stunning, even if she must be suffering some emotional turmoil over the marital break-up.

One netizen, krismaeonesa, noted: “Beautiful as ever. This is how you move on even when other people, especially those whom you thought are closest to you, try to bring you down.”

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki’s father, who reportedly refused to step out of his house after news of the divorce broke, has texted acquaintances, saying his son will act honourably in settling the divorce proceedings amicably.