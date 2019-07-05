BLACK SINGER CAST AS LITTLE MERMAID: R&B singer Halle Bailey's fairy-tale ascent to stardom has reached new heights. She has been picked to play Ariel in a live-action version of The Little Mermaid, in a rare casting of a black actress as a Disney princess.

Bailey, who rose to fame under the wing of pop queen Beyonce, posted on Instagram that it is a "dream come true" to bag the role. She tweeted a cartoon image of the princess in which the traditionally red-headed Ariel has dark skin, brown eyes and black hair.

Director Rob Marshall said Bailey, 19, was cast after an extensive search and praised her "rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance - plus a glorious singing voice".

Bailey is part of Atlanta-based sister duo Chloe x Halle, who received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist last year.