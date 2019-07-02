S.H.E'S BACK AT THE AWARDS: Taiwanese girl band S.H.E are known for their camaraderie and it was on show during their performance at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards at the Taipei Arena last Saturday.

S.H.E, who performed at the awards for the first time in seven years, sang two songs - Genesis and Seventeen - on stage.

Selina Jen (right) was off-key when she began singing Seventeen, but her bandmates, Ella Chen (centre) and Hebe Tien (left), immediately sang the part together with her. They allowed her to sing the part solo again after her voice stabilised.

After the group finished singing, Jen was seen in tears as Chen nodded to her in encouragement.

Jen was reported to have wept backstage after the performance as she told the media later that she was touched by the support of her "sisters".

Early yesterday, Jen posted on social media photos of them at the awards, as she wrote: "No matter how big the world is, I have the world as long as I hold on to (both of) you."

Seventeen was nominated for Song Of The Year and Best Music Video at the awards, but the wins went to Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai's Womxnly and Taiwanese band Sunset Rollercoaster's Slow/Oriental respectively.