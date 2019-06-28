BLOOMING START FOR TAKUYA KIMURA'S DAUGHTER: Six months after Japanese heart-throb Takuya Kimura set up his first account on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform, his daughter, model Koki, followed suit on Wednesday.

Her first post on Weibo said: "Hello, this is Koki! I started Weibo! Like this field full of beautiful flowers, I wish we will be able to make a field of precious memories." More than three hours later, she announced on Weibo that she has become the ambassador for a sports brand.

Koki has amassed more than 141,000 followers a day after opening the account. The 16-year-old is the younger daughter of Kimura, 46 - a former member of Japan's once-biggest boy band Smap - and his pop idol wife Shizuka Kudo, 49. The couple also have an 18-year-old daughter.

Koki made her modelling debut in May last year. She has since graced the covers of major fashion magazines and become the ambassador for several global brands. She also signed up with leading model management company Elite Paris earlier this year.