SAMUEL L. JACKSON'S FURY: Nick Fury is furious indeed. Actor Samuel L. Jackson, who played the director of peacekeeping agency S.H.I.E.L.D. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, lashed out on social media after the latest posters from the upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, showed Fury wearing his trademark eyepatch on different eyes.

He wrote on Instagram, "Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual F*** IS GOING ON HERE???!!!", with the hashtag #headsgonroll.

He added in another hashtag that the eyepatch should be on the left eye. In the movie Captain Marvel, which was released in March and starred Brie Larson as the titular character, Fury was blinded in his left eye by her cat.

Some netizens joked that the Fury wearing the eyepatch on the wrong eye could be one of the Skrulls, the extraterrestrial shapeshifters appearing in the Captain Marvel film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in Singapore next Tuesday. Hopefully, cinemagoers will get to see Fury wearing the eyepatch on the right, or correct, eye.