HORROR DIRECTOR GETS ENGAGED: He is known for directing horror movies such as Saw (2004), Insidious (2010) and The Conjuring (2013), but James Wan's latest post on social media is a happy one.

On Sunday, the Malaysia-born Australian director announced on Instagram that he is engaged to Romanian-German actress Ingrid Bisu and posted a photo of them together.

Bisu also announced their engagement on her official Instagram account, as she wrote: "It's official, I can finally announce that we're engaged!! (and have been for about 5 months but kept it under wraps)."

Wan, 42, and Bisu, 31, did not disclose how they got to know each other, but Bisu was spotted attending the premiere of horror movie The Curse Of The Weeping Woman, produced by Wan, with him in Hollywood in April. She also attended the world premiere of Annabelle Comes Home, also produced by Wan, with him in Westwood, California last Thursday.

The latest movie in The Conjuring Universe opens in Singapore tomorrow. Interestingly, Bisu has a co-starring role in The Nun (2018), another horror movie produced by Wan and which was filmed in May and June 2017. One wonders if that was how Wan became acquainted with Bisu.