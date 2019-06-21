THORNY ISSUE WITH NAKED PHOTOS: Whoopi Goldberg is a thorn in Bella Thorne's side. The singer, 21, got flak from actress-presenter Goldberg, 63, who said on talk show The View: "If you're famous, I don't care how old you are.

You don't take nude pictures of yourself. "Once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it's available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don't know that in 2019, that is an issue."

Thorne, who released her naked photos online after a hacker gained access to them, hit back on Instagram: "Dear Whoopi, I have loved you for so long, but honestly, I'm so displeased and saddened by your response to my leak.

"Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place is sick and honestly disgusting."

Her outrage drew support from actresses Zendaya, 22, and Lily-Rose Depp, 20.

"You're absolutely right and anyone who's saying otherwise is just wrong, living in another century and completely unconcerned by what repercussions words like those might have as they relate to young people and how they view their sexualities and bodies," Depp posted.