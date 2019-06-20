SHU QI’S FINE AFTER FALL: Taiwanese actress Shu Qi’s official fan group has assured her fans on Weibo that she is fine after she tripped and fell during a promotional event in Shanghai on Tuesday.

In a video widely circulated online, the 43-year-old celebrity was seen going up on stage in high heels with two men shielding her from the drizzle, while a third man on stage held her hand when she reached the stage.

She tripped and fell forward, with the men near her helping her up after the fall.

Shu was seen smiling embarrassedly while she stood up and held onto the two men beside her. She then walked awkwardly and in very small steps on stage. She later walked off it without her heels.