HAPPY FATHER'S DAY: Jason Momoa's kids do not have the means now to buy him a motorbike, so the actor got them to help him build one instead.

On Father's Day, the Aquaman (2018) actor released a YouTube video, which tracked how daughter Lola, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10, pitched in to make a Harley-Davidson roadworthy again.

Momoa, 39, who is married to actress Lisa Bonet, 51, posted about the thrill they got when they took their first ride, with the kids in a sidecar. "My babies got to see their father learning. With every ride, whether it's me, my daughter, my son or even a grandchild I don't know yet, they will share the miles and memories we're creating," he noted of the mileage they are getting from the bike.

Its motor goes back 30 years and Momoa, who started riding bikes as a kid, kept it to chase a dream of creating his own bike.

According to People magazine, his son will inherit the revamped Harley, while his daughter will own his first motorcycle.