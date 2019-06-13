PEACE OFFERING: Taylor Swift is one tough cookie. She has hit out at former boyfriends who wronged her in her songs and also lashed out at fellow singer Katy Perry in the track Bad Blood.

Last year, Perry, 34, tried to make peace, posting an olive-branch image, which Swift acknowledged with a “thank you” post. Perry has mentioned before that their rift was over “miscommunication” while I Knew You Were Trouble singer Swift has never dropped hints.

Now, Perry has declared officially that the war is over. On Tuesday, she posted a picture of a plate of chocolate-chip cookies surrounded by two peace signs and “peace at last” in red icing. She also captioned it, saying: “Let’s be friends”. Swift, 29, was quick to respond online with a 13-heart acceptance.

While netizens are happy over the truce, some wonder too if “Let’s be friends” is the title of an upcoming collaboration between the singers. They could chew over that thought some more with their own plate of cookies.