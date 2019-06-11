HER HEART WON'T GO ON: Celine Dion did not want to do a rush job last Saturday.

After all, the show marked the end of her 16-year residency run in Las Vegas and she wanted to make it memorable.

So when she spied a member of the audience going to the loo, she stopped show No. 1,141 for his benefit, reported People magazine.

When he came back to his front-row seat, Dion, 51, joked: "We all waited for you - 4,300 people waited for you. Take your time now.

"Of course, he's broke. Two tickets, you come and see this last show. Of course, he's broke. Of course I'm gonna wait for you, baby, to come back."

Netizens praised her gesture, noting too that the singer, who performed new song Flying On My Own on Saturday, is moving on to other ventures, such as an upcoming world tour.

Dion also brought her three sons on stage and paid tribute to her late husband Rene Angelil, who died in 2016 from cancer. In a letter given to every audience member, she wrote: "Over 16 years ago, Rene and I shared a dream to create the most spectacular show... with hopes that people from all around the world would travel to see.

"You didn't disappoint us."