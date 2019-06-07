COMEBACK QUEEN?: Linda Chung does not have butterflies in her stomach.

The Hong Kong actress-singer, who has kept a low profile since 2016 after she relocated to Vancouver, Canada, to start a family, is confident of making a comeback.

She has posted a drawing of 14 butterflies and a portrait of herself drawn by her cousin, with a butterfly at the bottom.

To Chung, 35, butterflies represent flights of freedom and adventure, reports Ming Pao. Which explains why her new song, called Mummy I Love You, sees her bravely wearing more hats. Apart from penning the lyrics and composing the music, she also produced the track that was written for her daughter Kelly.

Married to chiropractor Jeremy Leung, Chung, who first made her name as a beauty pageant queen before she stamped her mark in TVB dramas, gave birth to a son last year.