CYRUS GRABBED BY A STRANGER: A woman who is known for her provocative ways cannot be at fault if someone reacts by groping her.

That is the defiant stand from Miley Cyrus, 26, hitting back at those who said a stranger had pulled her hair and tried to kiss her because of the singer’s sexy image.

The incident over the weekend occurred when she and husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, were leaving their Barcelona hotel.

Mobbed by fans, she was targeted by the stranger whose action was spotted by security.

Hemsworth also intervened to escort her to the safety of a waiting car.

Though Cyrus was reportedly shaken over the unwanted attention, she soon went on a counter-attack, posting on Tuesday: “She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with five different people.

“She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked.”

But she “can’t be grabbed without her consent”.

Cyrus was in Barcelona to perform at a music festival.