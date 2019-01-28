MUM OR GIRLFRIEND?: Is that woman his girlfriend - or his mother? Fans have gone online to share their confusion over the identity of the female seen in pictures shared by Brooklyn Beckham, 19, on Instagram.

She is actually Hana Cross, 21. Some fans think the model, the latest in the aspiring photographer's long line of girlfriends, bears a striking resemblance to his mother, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, now a fashion designer.

Other fans say they are happy for the son of ex-footballer David Beckham, noting that the couple have gone on several outings with his famous parents, which suggests that they have given their seal of approval.

According to the Daily Mail, the parents were previously upset when they heard that their son was involved in a fling with Rita Ora back in 2017. The singer is nine years older than Brooklyn.

David and Victoria banned Brooklyn, the eldest of their four children, from seeing Ora and sent him to New York to study. A source cited by the newspaper revealed that Victoria "didn't want her boy being led astray, and didn't want them partying together".

Another source said: "David was pretty furious when he got wind of their friendship and Victoria was concerned about the age gap. She thought the whole thing was a bit weird."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE