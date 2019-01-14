TEEN ON BIRD BOX CHALLENGE IN ACCIDENT: Do not blindly follow what you see on Netflix.

That is the advice from the police in the American state of Utah after a teen drove a truck blindfolded and got into an accident.

In the Netflix hit Bird Box, a mother, played by Sandra Bullock, has to attempt a treacherous river escape with her two children, with all blindfolded to avoid catching a glimpse of a malevolent entity that makes people kill themselves.

The Layton police department tweeted: "Bird Box Challenge while driving... predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries."

The unnamed teen, her 16-year-old passenger and occupants of the car she hit escaped serious injury.

The teen was taking part in the "Bird Box Challenge", where folk record themselves doing tasks blindfolded, reported various media.

But the police are not turning a blind eye to what happened. Lieutenant Travis Lyman said the teen would be charged with reckless driving.

Last week, Netflix urged fans to skip the challenge.