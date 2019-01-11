HSU RANTS ABOUT MYSTERY MAN: Who is she referring to in her Facebook post? That was the question on people's minds when Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu, 43, flew into a rare rage on social media. In the post on Wednesday, she wrote in striking white words against a black background,"I have never harmed anyone in my life, why do you want to harm me in the dark... If there is a god in this world, Heaven will definitely deal with an evil person like you! You wait." In a reply to queries from Taiwanese news site ETtoday, Hsu said through her manager, "(My) mother always tells my two siblings and I to 'win over people with kindness'... I believe he knows that I am aware of his actions. I hope he will no longer abuse his power to spread rumours and harm the innocent. I will not tolerate it if it happens again. Thanks to the media for your concern!"