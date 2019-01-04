Olivia Newton-John not weeks from death, says niece

NEW YORK • It is such a sick rumour, fumed the niece of Olivia Newton-John after online talk had it that the singer has only weeks to live.

On Wednesday, Ms Tottie Goldsmith, a singer-actor, clarified the situation and posted on Instagram: "Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let's leave that distressing rumour where it belongs."

She also shared a photo of her with Newton-John who was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992.

In 2017, the singer revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

The 70-year-old herself also took to social media to quell the latest speculation: "I just want to say the rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated."

"I'm doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that's possible. Thank you all for the wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia," she added.

Recently, RadarOnline reported that her body appeared to be "shutting down" and that she was "clinging to life" so that she could see her daughter Chloe Lattanzi marry her longtime fiance James Driskill this year.