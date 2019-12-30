Older women in the spotlight on screen

NEW YORK • Actress Patricia Arquette began her Emmy acceptance speech in September this way: "I am grateful at 50 to be getting the best parts of my life."

A few months earlier, 59-year-old actress Patricia Clarkson said as much in a podcast: "I'm one of many women who are in their late 40s, 50s and 60s - we're having a bit of a heyday now. We have jobs.

"We have people who want to hire us and hire us often."

Hollywood often works hard to convince people that older women are not appealing, that they are boring, and worse, they do not really exist, with a lot more opportunities given to their male counterparts.

But that might be changing.

Last year, 11 of the 100 top-grossing movies starred or co-starred women who were 45 or older, according to a recent University of Southern California study.

In 2017, it was just five movies.

Even measured against an already low bar in the movie industry - where female-led films about women's lives often struggle to get off the ground - this does signal progress.

What is more, at a time when there are more American women over 50 alive today than at any point in history, several movies this year zeroed in on their experiences.

There were releases that appealed to a mainstream audience such as Otherhood, Juanita and the unfortunate example of what not to do with such women, Poms.

These middle-of-the-road titles tended to attack head on society's long-standing indifference towards older women, sometimes overdoing it with an obvious rush to immediately hook the audience, lest they grow, well, indifferent.

But there were also indie films such as Clemency, Gloria Bell, Frankie, And The Birds Rained Down and Diane that found room for bolder storytelling that was as subtle as it was confident.

Some of these films even found large audiences.

If one can go by Netflix's report that its original comedy Otherhood was streamed by 29 million accounts in its first month of release, that tale of three empty nesters - played by Angela Bassett, Arquette and Felicity Huffman - was among the service's most popular movies of this year.

Juanita is another Netflix movie that told an older woman's reinvention story. Burnt out by a dead-end hospital job and her grown but needy live-in children, Alfre Woodard's title character sets off on a journey that randomly ends in Paper Moon, Montana.

There, she gets to know Jess (Adam Beach), a Blackfoot chef and Desert Storm veteran with a passion for French cuisine.

He hires her as a cook in his restaurant and she begins to take stock of her life and where she wants to go.

Juanita shows that although it is not easy, it also is not impossible for a woman in the second half of her life to make a big life change.

Other tales of 50-plus women this year pushed past the societal tendency to ignore the sensuality of ageing female bodies.

In director Sebastian Lelio's exuberant Gloria Bell, Julianne Moore's title character has a one-night stand that eventually becomes something more after meeting a fellow divorcee at a dance club.

A bona fide breakout, the film is a free-spirited portrait of an empty nester in her sexual prime who at the same time finds herself falling prey to the kind of archetypal train wreck of a boyfriend often reserved for ingenues in break-up movies.

Moore's appearance certainly epitomises Hollywood beauty standards, but her character's utter lack of body shyness, quirky solo dancing and all, lands as a radical rebuttal to what movies have historically taught viewers about the lives of such women.

And The Birds Rained Down does this too for women even older.

The film features a pair of 70-something hermits, Gertrude (Andree Lachapelle) and Charlie (Gilbert Sicotte), who meet at a recluse community in the woods and unexpectedly fall for each other.

There is an emotional love scene which shows Gertrude's bare chest and belly without a trace of pity or discomfort.

And the scene packs as much heat as it does whimsy.

NYTIMES