Older brother posts about Godfrey Gao, who was born in Chinese Year of the Rat

Taiwan-born Canadian actor-model Godfrey Gao's brother Charles Gao (left) posted on social media about his grief over his brother's death in Nov 2019.
Published
24 min ago
Godfrey Gao, who died in November 2019 after he collapsed during the shooting of Chinese sports reality show Chase Me, was born in the Chinese Year of the Rat in 1984.

On Jan 28, the fourth day of this current Year of the Rat, the Taiwan-born Canadian actor-model's older brother Charles revealed that he is still in grief.

In an Instagram post, he wrote "you just get up and leave after spending 35 years as my little brother. Aren't you being a little spoiled? I didn't even have the time to say goodbye".

"What about the promise that you'll film me off-roading when you have time?

"I am still hoping for the day when we can ride our own dream cars to race each other. You're not even giving me a chance to beat you.

"Didn't you say that we'll enjoy life together till old age? It's okay.

"In the scenes that follow, we'll act it out. We'll walk together.

"The year of the rat is your year, and I'll spend it with you.

"These sentimental thoughts are all trapped in my head, and it's hard to release them."

But Charles Gao, a model, has vowed to forge ahead and put the painful past behind.

"In this new year, I want a new start."

Is a ham and egg sandwich with ice tea really that good of a combo? I miss having that with you for bkf. Being together with you for the past 35yrs as your bro can never be enough for me. I’ve always hoped that we could live through at least another 35 X2 freaking years! I’m so grateful that I decided to move back to Taiwan from Van. to stick with you for the last 10yrs. I will forever cherish our precious time together. We shared the same goal of doing our best at everything we did so that we could take care of our family together and live a good life. In a way I’m glad that we never got to say goodbye! (Although you did in a dream.)We were playing basketball one on one and all of a sudden you jumped into the sky and started waving back at me and faded away....I woke up empty hearted. Our last conversation was Nov.25 on Wechat, when I asked you if you wanted a ride home. Your reply was“ I drove, thx”. Looking back now that a bit of time has passed,I feel your last words are so important to me. I understood what you meant,but I take your “thank you” to me as for taking the responsibility of caring for our family! Don’t worry my little bro! You will always be deep inside my heart . And I’ll bring you wherever I go until we meet again. Happy2020 G. Theo is good with me! @godfreygao
