Old money or new money? Take the quiz

With Crazy Rich Asians opening in cinemas this week, the spotlight is on the moneyed classes and their jet-setting lifestyles.

So are you old money or new money? Or new money trying to be old money? The Straits Times' quiz will get you all sorted out.

Warning: If you are closer to having no money, taking the quiz could trigger a serious case of envy.

1. When people say, "Your grandfather's road, is it?", you

A. Wonder if they are referring to your paternal or maternal grandfather

B. Simply say "Yes"

C. Think of the artwork by Samantha Lo and wonder if it is for sale

D. Decide to buy a private island so that you can name all the roads

2. What best describes your ride?

A. Rolls-Royce with a driver

B. Old-school E-plate on a vintage Mercedes-Benz

C. Old-school E-plate on a snazzy Tesla

D. Lucky number plate on a fire engine-red Ferrari

3. The best food to be had is

A. From your personal chef

B. From the restaurant you frequent which always has a private room for you

C. At three-Michelin-starred establishments around the world

D. At the latest see-and-be-seen buzzy restaurant

4. Your secret comfort food is

A. Instant noodles

B. Hawker food

C. Croissant

D. Macaron

5. The family pet is

A. An arowana

B. A purebred dog

C. A horse

D. A show horse

6. Your go-to fashion brands are

A. Loro Piana, Brunello Cucinelli

B. Chanel, Dunhill

C. Balenciaga, Gucci

D. Vetements, Rick Owens

7. Your idea of a perfect getaway stay is

A. A few days on a private island

B. A break at an ultra-luxe resort

C. Where royalty and other celebs might frequent

D. Where rock stars might stay

8. Your preferred security detail

A. Is discreetly efficient

B. Has a noticeable, deterrent presence

C. Should number at least two so they can flank and frame you

D. Is a posse wearing Italian sunglasses and matching suits

9. What is your attitude towards plastic surgery?

A. Acceptable for your pets

B. Fine when it comes to a subtle lift, nip or tuck

C. All about picking the right surgeon

D. Aesthetic enhancement is about maximising one's potential

10. Your worst nightmare is

A. Someone in the family appearing in a tabloid story

B. Looking unflattering in a magazine's society pages

C. Not appearing in the society pages

D. Not appearing anywhere on media of any kind

Score 1 for A, 2 for B, 3 for C and 4 for D.

35-40 points: Your money is so new, one can practically smell the ink on it. "If you have it, flaunt it" is your personal mantra.

25-34 points: Despite some cursory attempts at camouflaging, there is no denying that your wealth is new. You believe that money is for spending and having an audience adds to the enjoyment.

16-24 points: Your wealth is of a certain vintage and you prefer to keep things on the down low. Classy and circumspect are your watchwords though you do not mind some admiration from afar.

10-15 points: You belong to an exclusive club of money so old that it has its own lineage. And it is nobody's business exactly how much you are worth.