NZ to be Middle-earth again

WELLINGTON • New Zealand will be home again to hairy feet and pointed-ear Hobbits, after Amazon Studios confirmed the Pacific country will be the location for its new The Lord Of The Rings series, a television show widely tipped to be the most expensive ever made.

The Amazon.com unit said the multi-series adaptation will explore new storylines preceding author J.R.R. Tolkien's The Fellowship Of The Ring, the first instalment in the famed fantasy trilogy set in the fictional land of Middle-earth.

Amazon bought the TV rights to Tolkien's literary classic two years ago when screens were ruled by HBO's blockbuster fantasy series, Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019). Unlike HBO and others such as Netflix, a hit for Amazon could not only draw in viewers, but also shoppers to its Prime subscription service.

Three movies made of The Lord Of The Rings trilogy in the early 2000s were filmed in New Zealand by director Peter Jackson. They garnered nearly US$3 billion at the box office and 17 Academy Awards.

Pre-production for the series has started and production on the series will begin in Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, in the coming months, according to a statement by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

The Hobbit, Tolkien's prequel to The Lord Of The Rings, was also made into a movie trilogy by Jackson in New Zealand.

The new series is likely to boost New Zealand's economy and create several jobs, having been widely hyped in the media as likely one of the most expensive TV shows of all time.

"This is a sought-after production and fantastic news for New Zealand's screen sector and our economy," the country's Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said in a separate statement.

