NSync get star on Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES • Thousands of fans shut down Hollywood's Walk of Fame on Monday as 1990s boyband NSync were recognised for a glittering chart run that catapulted Justin Timberlake to pop superstardom.

He was joined by bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick to receive their star on the iconic thoroughfare, watched by talk-show hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Carson Daly.

"For all of you who came from far and wide to be here to share this moment with us, thank you so much - this really means the world to all of us," singer and actor Timberlake told the crowd.

NSync sold more than 70 million records with a dozen singles hitting the charts.

The members went on what they described as a "hiatus" in 2002, but have not performed together since - except for a brief reunion in 2013 when Timberlake received a prize at the MTV Video Music Awards.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE