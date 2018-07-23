Norwegian DJ Kygo brings his Kids In Love tour to Singapore on Nov 5

SINGAPORE - Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo returns to Singaporewith his first solo show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 5.

It will be the final South-east Asian date for his Kids In Love tour that includes stops in Bangkok, Manila, and Jakarta. His second studio album Kids In Love was released last November and spawned singles such as Remind Me To Forget with American R&B singer Miguel, and Stranger Things with American pop-rockers OneRepublic.

Tickets priced from $148 to $348 are now on sale via SportsHubTix (www.sportshubtix.sg or call 3158-8588), the Indoor Stadium box office and SingPost outlets islandwide.

Best known for his signature tropical house tunes like Stargazing and Firestone, Kygo,whose real name is Kyrre Gorvell-Dahll, was born in Singapore, where his father worked in the maritime business. He moved back to Norway when he was one and a half years old.

The last time he was in Singapore for a show in 2016, he celebrated his 25th birthday as a headline act at the inaugural edition of the dance music festival, Ultra Singapore.