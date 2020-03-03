North West, six, gives a surprise rap peformance at her father Kanye West's fashion show

SINGAPORE - Talent certainly seems to run in this family.

Vogue magazine reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest daughter, North West, gave a surprise rap performance on Monday (March 2).

She serenaded the models walking for her musician and fashion designer father's Yeezy Fall/Winter 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Media personality Kardashian, her sister Kourtney and her niece Penelope were reportedly in the audience, cheering North on.

Kardashian posted videos of her six-year-old's performance on her Instagram Stories, calling the rap as a remix of child rapper Zaza's What Do I Do?.

The 39-year-old can be heard shouting "Northie", her daughter's nickname, at the start of her performance.

Kanye West, 42, joined his daughter on stage halfway through, visibly brimming with pride to see his daughter following his footsteps.

The adorable little rapper even gave a shout-out to her best friend and cousin Penelope, yelling "I love you Penelope" into the microphone towards the end of her performance.

North's act included the lines: "I will never do bad things/Walk to the street/What are those/I have new shoes, they're really cute."

Vogue said it was not clear if she had written them herself or had help from her father.