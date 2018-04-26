Nod for Jack Ryan season 2

LOS ANGELES • John Krasinski, who stars in hit thriller A Quiet Place, has earned a loud roar of approval from Amazon Studios.

It has given the nod to a second season of the Krasinski-fronted Jack Ryan - a television drama based on Tom Clancy's best-selling books - even before the first season of 10 episodes is aired in August.

Krasinski plays a CIA analyst who matches wits with terrorists.

Ms Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: "With so much early anticipation for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan from our customers and personally having the pleasure to preview the exhilarating, action-packed first season, we are excited to greenlight a second season of the series months ahead of its debut."

While the decision is obviously influenced by the box-office success of A Quiet Place, Amazon has proof that it is on to a good thing, noted the Hollywood Reporter.

When the streaming giant ran a Super Bowl trailer of Jack Ryan earlier this year, Amazon saw a more than 400 per cent increase from members of its paid subscription service, Prime, putting the show on their watch-list.

A Quiet Place, meanwhile, has earned US$132 million (S$175 million) in North America, regaining its No. 1 spot over the weekend.