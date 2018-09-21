Noah Cyrus sells her tears online for US$12,000 after break-up

It is often said that crying does not solve anything. But forAmerican actress and singer Noah Cyrus, it might amount to something.

Entertainment news magazine E! Online reported on Thursday (Sept 20) that 18-year-old Noah - the younger sister of former Disney star Miley Cyrus - is selling a bottle of her tears for US$12,000 (S$16,357).

The tears are being sold on online shop PizzaSlime along with other Noah-themed merchandise.

Described by the retailer as a "limited collaboration with Noah Cyrus" which is "only available for 48 hours", the product is marketed as "approximately 12 tears made by Noah Cyrus as a result of sadness".

Potential buyers are warned not to consume the product as tears tend to have a high salt content.

In an Instagram post on Thursday promoting the product and other merchandise, Noah wrote: "one persons trash is another persons treasure (sic)."

E! Online suggested that the sale of the tears might be related to Noah's break-up with rapper Lil Xan earlier this month.

Both celebrities claimed that they had been cheated on and aired their grievances publicly on their social media accounts.

Noah's older sister Miley made headlines in 2013 after she ditched her innocent image by admitting to drug use and appearing scantily clad in public and in music videos.

Miley later said in a 2017 interview that she would be steering away from marijuana and alcohol, and wanted to be "super clear and sharp" while focusing on a new collection of songs that takes her back to her country music roots.