No wedding bells for Pan

TAIPEI • Are wedding bells ringing for Taiwanese pop singer Wilber Pan soon? That may be so, according to netizens who claimed yesterday that Pan's father, a university professor, told his students that Pan is marrying soon.

Pan, 38, was linked to a Shanghai air stewardess in April last year. However, he denied being in a relationship at that time and said work would always be his top priority.

Responding to the latest rumours, Pan told Apple Daily Taiwan: "Thanks, everyone, for your concern about my wedding. I am currently unmarried and no one is willing to marry me, haha. I have received everyone's concern and will continue to work hard."

Pan will be holding the Taipei stop of his Alpha world concert tour at the Taipei Arena on March 9.