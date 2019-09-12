No photos please at Rihanna's lingerie show

NEW YORK• Take A Bow singer Rihanna had a request on her invitation list: No phones or cameras.

On Tuesday, she was set to stage her lingerie show for New York Fashion Week in another sign of luxury brands increasingly collaborating with celebrities, including style bloggers and Instagram stars, to help design collections.

The Savage X Fenty show unveiling her fall/winter looks insisted on secrecy because it will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video to more than 200 countries beginning on Sept 20.

Known for her daring, colourful looks on the red carpet, the Barbadian singer has become an increasingly influential force in the fashion world and especially so since pairing up with luxury group LVMH to launch a beauty line.

LVMH followed up on the partnership with the launch of a new luxury brand with Rihanna in June - the first time in more than 30 years the group, home to major names like Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton, had started a label from scratch.

It has given few financial details of the venture, also named Fenty.

The brand will mostly be sold online or through temporary pop-up stores, and will revolve around small collections that are rapidly renewed, a model increasingly followed by luxury labels new and old to entice younger shoppers.

Star power has worked particularly well in cosmetics, where reality television star Kylie Jenner's make-up line has made her a billionaire and singer Lady Gaga is preparing to launch her own standalone make-up brand, sold initially on Amazon.

REUTERS