Music Charts

Published
48 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

3. (2) On - BTS

4. (4) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

5. (5) Memories - Maroon 5

6. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

7. (9) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

8. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

9. (10) Circles - Post Malone

10. (-) Who - Lauv featuring BTS

  • For the week of March 11 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

2. (2) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

3. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

4. (-) Say So - Doja Cat

5. (4) On - BTS

6. (-) Memories - Maroon 5

7. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

8. (8) Falling - Trevor Daniel

9. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

10. (6) Yummy - Justin Bieber

  • For the week ending March 9

BILLBOARD

1. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch

2. (2) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

3. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

4. (3) Circles - Post Malone

5. (-) Stupid Love - Lady Gaga

6. (6) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas

7. (8) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

8. (7) Dance Monkey - Tones and I

9. (9) Memories - Maroon 5

10. (11) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

  • For the week of March 14

HIT FM

1. (3) Enough - Eric Chou

2. (-) Tomorrow Will Be Fine. - Sodagreen

3. (4) Miss You 3000 - 831

4. (6) Gunshot - Neko Highway

5. (-) Disguise - Tarcy Su

6. (-) Misunderstanding - Penny Tai

7. (2) Selfless - G.E.M

8. (18) It'll Get Better - Lay Zhang

9. (-) From Now You'll Be Here - FS Fuying & Sam

10. (10) See Your Voice - Nine Chen

  • For the week ending March 1
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 12, 2020, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
