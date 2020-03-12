Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
2. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
3. (2) On - BTS
4. (4) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
5. (5) Memories - Maroon 5
6. (6) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
7. (9) Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
8. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
9. (10) Circles - Post Malone
10. (-) Who - Lauv featuring BTS
- For the week of March 11 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
2. (2) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
3. (3) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
4. (-) Say So - Doja Cat
5. (4) On - BTS
6. (-) Memories - Maroon 5
7. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
8. (8) Falling - Trevor Daniel
9. (-) Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
10. (6) Yummy - Justin Bieber
- For the week ending March 9
BILLBOARD
1. (1) The Box - Roddy Ricch
2. (2) Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
3. (5) Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
4. (3) Circles - Post Malone
5. (-) Stupid Love - Lady Gaga
6. (6) Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
7. (8) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
8. (7) Dance Monkey - Tones and I
9. (9) Memories - Maroon 5
10. (11) Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
- For the week of March 14
HIT FM
1. (3) Enough - Eric Chou
2. (-) Tomorrow Will Be Fine. - Sodagreen
3. (4) Miss You 3000 - 831
4. (6) Gunshot - Neko Highway
5. (-) Disguise - Tarcy Su
6. (-) Misunderstanding - Penny Tai
7. (2) Selfless - G.E.M
8. (18) It'll Get Better - Lay Zhang
9. (-) From Now You'll Be Here - FS Fuying & Sam
10. (10) See Your Voice - Nine Chen
- For the week ending March 1