Nipsey Hussle shooting: Suspect charged with murder of rapper

NEW YORK (WP) - Police in Los Angeles have arrested Eric Holder, a 29-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle.

He was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder on Thursday (April 6) by the authorities.

Hussle's death, on Sunday (March 31), sent shock waves across the country as celebrities and fans mourned the loss of a talented musician and dedicated community organiser.

At a news conference on Tuesday (April 2), police said they believe the shooting stemmed from "a dispute" between the two men and that "we believe they were known to each other".

Holder had allegedly approached Hussle, 33, and "engaged in conversation" before leaving and returning with a handgun. He fired and struck Hussle, along with two other men.

Authorities said Holder was last seen fleeing the scene of the shooting in a car driven by an unidentified woman.