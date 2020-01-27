Ninth season on the cards for sleuthing priest

English actor Mark Williams believes that good old storytelling is what keeps his BBC series Father Brown - where he plays the titular crime-solving Catholic priest - going strong after eight seasons.

The 60-year-old actor, perhaps best known for playing Arthur Weasley in the young adult fantasy Harry Potter film series, says: "I think people just want to be told a story well. We have a great team of actors and a production team that are working towards a very simple, clear goal of telling a story properly."

He was speaking to The Straits Times over the telephone from Britain.

Father Brown, which began airing in 2013, is set in the 1950s and follows a largely episodic style of storytelling with the Catholic priest solving a murder every episode. It is based on G.K. Chesterton's short stories about the crime-busting priest.

Series 8 of Father Brown premiered last Friday and is now available in full on subscription video-on-demand channel BBC First (StarHub TV Channel 502) and BBC Player.

While some have called his series "comfort food television", Williams disagrees.

He says: "It sounds a bit bland, no? I hesitate to use the term. Perhaps it is more like afternoon tea - it's a different sort of meal that goes well with a hot tea."

After 90 episodes of murder mysteries, the actor says he can sometimes guess the killer early on while reading a new script.

"I've gotten better at guessing the murderer, but on the flip side, when I watch old episodes of the show - there are times when I don't remember who did it," he says with a laugh.

On the appeal of a classic whodunit, he says: "People like to set their brains thinking and a whodunit is something with a set of rules and you can play within that set-up."

The series has been well received. It has been sold to more than 200 territories and its seventh season (2019) won its time slot in Britain - averaging 1.8 million viewers with a 26 per cent share of the audience.

The show has been commissioned for a ninth season set to air next year, which will bring it to its 100th episode.

So does Williams get recognised more for Brown or the wizard father of Harry Potter's best friend Ron?

"It really depends. I never know until they come up to me. Being in Harry Potter was a wonderful feeling, with fans around the world knowing who you are. It's a great privilege.

"Meanwhile, we're approaching our 100th episode on Father Brown and that's quite a landmark too."

Williams says one of his favourite things about the long-running series is the myriad guest stars. They have included his Harry Potter co-stars Guy Henry and Katie Leung as well as The Crown's Pip Torrens.

He says: "A lot of brilliant character actors in Britain come on every season. I really love the people who appear on it."

