Nine Inch Nails to sell most tour tickets offline only

NEW YORK (AFP) - American rock band Nine Inch Nails have announced they will sell tickets for their upcoming tour from physical vendors, in a bid to avoid abuse by online ticket touts.

On their website, the band said "limited quantities" of tickets will be available online at an unspecified later date - but for the most part, fans will have to line up in person to get tickets for the "Cold and Black and Infinite" North American tour in the later part of the year.

"The promise of a world made better by computers and online connectivity has failed us in many ways, particularly when it comes to ticketing," the group, founded in 1988, said on their official website.

"Everything about the process sucks and everyone loses except the reseller," they added. "We've decided to try something different that will also likely suck, but in a different way."

The announcement of the tour, which also features Scottish alternative rockers Jesus and Mary Chain, came as the American group released a six track mini-album entitled Bad Witch. The 26-date tour, from September to December, will see the bands play mid-size venues, such as New York's 6000-capacity Radio City Music Hall and the Palladium in Los Angeles, which holds just under 4,000 people.

For years, online ticket sales have been plagued by resellers using bots to instantly buy in-demand tickets to then offer at hiked-up prices - meaning fans miss out on face-value seats.

For his intimate Broadway run, which started in October, Bruce Springsteen has worked with Ticketmaster to combat resellers by only allowing "verified fans" to purchase tickets Meanwhile, anyone who wanted to see Harry Potter And The Cursed Child on Broadway had to register for the chance to receive an invitation to an exclusive online sale.